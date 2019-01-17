Buy Photo The weekend will bring falling temperatures with more than three inches of snow predicted for the region. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

As the work week winds down in Metro Detroit, there will be two last days at or near the freezing point, before arctic weather dominates the weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke said there's a 70 percent chance of snow, mostly falling between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. Less than an inch of snow is expected though.

Thursday's high will reach 32. Overnight temps will only fall to 26.

Friday will be a dry day, with a high of about 34, before temperatures drop to 21 overnight.

Saturday, things take a turn for the cold, with a high reaching only 24 degrees.

Oh, and there's also a 90 percent chance of snow, which will mostly fall between 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. — 22 hours of the day. More than 3 inches of accumulation are expected in Metro Detroit, Behnke said.

Sunday's high will only be 15 degrees. There will be north winds blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour, and wind chills will make it feel like it's below-zero outside.

There may be snow showers near Lake Huron, but none are expected for Metro Detroit.

Monday, when America celebrates MLK Day, the high will only climb to the middle teens, and wind chills will again produce the below-zero feel.

Temperatures could moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday, Behnke said, but then "arctic cold will return" and next weekend is also forecasted to be a cold one.

