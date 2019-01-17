Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday directed her office’s MSU investigation team to interview former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday directed her office’s MSU investigation team to interview former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler, The Detroit News has learned.

Officials have already contacted MSU attorneys to try to set up the interview and Nessel is “counting on him to honor the request despite his resignation,” said spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

Nessel was concerned by the “lack of transparency and overall cooperation” by MSU under Engler, Rossman-McKinney said.

Nessel’s office is continuing its investigation of MSU and its role in the Larry Nassar scandal after special prosecutor William Forsyth stepped down when his contract expired at the end of last year. Forsyth had been appointed by former Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate after it emerged that Nassar had sexually assaulted young women for decades while an MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor.

Christina Grossi is the lead assistant attorney general in the ongoing probe and is working with chief investigator David Dwyre.

The investigation under Forsyth led to criminal charges against former President Lou Anna Simon along with Kathie Klages, the former head MSU gymnastics coach, and William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. Simon's preliminary hearing will be held later this month.

Forsyth's December report on the investigation noted the university had repeatedly stonewalled the investigation "it pledged to support."

“Given the change at MSU,” Nessel’s office may approach the university again for documentation that had previously been withheld during the investigation, Rossman McKinney said. She said Nessel’s office is “hoping for a renewed commitment to transparency.”

The change in the interim presidency and changes in the board membership “provides an opportunity to revisit some of our earlier requests that were denied or argued as privileged or we were told they didn’t exist,” Rossman McKinney said.

When asked whether MSU’s general counsel Bob Young, an Engler-appointee, would prove a roadblock to that task, Rossman McKinney said she couldn’t speculate on the matter.

Engler submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday that the Board of Trustees accepted on Thursday.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Thursday she just became aware of the request.

"I don't see why he wouldn't comply with it," Guerrant said.

She added that Engler is in Texas for the interment of his father-in-law.

joosting@detroitnews.com

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/17/attorney-general-nessel-interview-john-engler-interim-msu-president/2602149002/