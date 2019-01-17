Buy Photo Members of the Michigan State University Boardof Trustees accept the resignation of John Engler as President and name Satish Udpa as new interim president. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

East Lansing — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees named a replacement for departing Interim President John Engler at a special meeting Thursday morning.

Satish Udpa, MSU's executive vice president of administrative services, was approved as interim president shortly after the meeting convened.

Udpa has also been dean of the College of Engineering, according to the MSU website.

The meeting was called in the wake of a comment Engler made about victims of serial sexual predator Larry Nassar that sparked widespread outrage and calls for his removal. Faced with a request from a majority of the trustees for his resignation, Engler wrote a letter Wednesday saying he would step down Jan. 23.

In an interview Friday with The Detroit News Editorial Board, Engler said some Nassar victims were "enjoying" being in the spotlight.

Buy Photo Members of the Michigan State University Boardof Trustees accept the resignation of John Engler as President and name Satish Udpa as new interim president. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

MSU is also in the midst of a search to find a permanent president to replace former president Lou Anna Simon, who resigned under fire a year ago as outrage built over Nassar's crimes and MSU's handling of allegations against the longtime sports doctor.

Engler, a Republican who was governor of Michigan from 1991 to 2003, oversaw a $500 million settlement with more than 330 women who sued MSU over Nassar's sexual abuse.

Nassar, who worked for MSU for more than two decades, is serving multiple prison terms for criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.

