Satish Udpa, MSU's new interim president. (Photo: LinkedIn)

East Lansing — Michigan State University's new interim president is a researcher who has held numerous administrative positions at the school.

The MSU board of trustees on Thursday announced Satish Udpa, the executive vice president for administrative services, as its choice to lead the university as it searches for a permanent president and tries to regain its footing in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Udpa was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees to replace John Engler, who resigned Wednesday under pressure amid controversy over his actions and comments toward victims of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar.

Udpa was appointed to his role in administration in 2013 after serving seven years as dean of MSU’s College of Engineering. He also is a university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.

In his role for administrative services, Udpa worked in human resources, IT operations, and planning and budgets, according to a university statement.

When Udpa was appointed to his role in administration, former President Lou Anna K. Simon called him an “enormously respected leader and a terrific collaborator.”

“His ability to lead and emulate a high-performance culture within the college that yielded concrete results has made him the best candidate for this position, and we now look at how best to infuse a culture of even higher expectations – of ourselves and of each other – throughout our entire enterprise,” Simon said in a 2013 statement.

According to the statement, Udpa’s research included studies into clinical noninvasive detection techniques, including “electromagnetic-acoustic methods for detecting failures in artificial heart valves and microwave imaging and ablation therapy systems.”

Udpa obtained his bachelor's degree at J.N.T. University in India and his master's and doctorate from Colorado State University, according to MSU's 2013 statement.

Prior to MSU, Udpa worked at Iowa State University.

