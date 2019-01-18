New House Speaker Lee Chatfield applauds his colleagues during opening ceremonies for the 100th Legislature. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan’s GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield has invited President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber of the state capitol.

The invite comes as the president faces opposition from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who requested a delay of the Jan. 29 speech normally held in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., for alleged security concerns during the partial federal government shutdown.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department “are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union.”

"Washington, D.C., may be bogged down in partisan politics, but Michigan is different," Chatfield wrote in his letter.

President @realDonaldTrump, due to the unavailability of the US House for your #SOTU Address, I would like to extend to you an official invitation to deliver your important address in the Michigan House chamber. The success of our state & country is bigger than political parties! pic.twitter.com/FqFYIf8V3G — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 18, 2019

Chatfield of Levering noted Michigan also has a divided government but the Republican legislative majority is invested in the success of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“…because some have chosen to stand in the way of your official duties, we would be honored to host you in our Capitol for this necessary address to our nation,” Chatfield wrote.

Liberal critics quickly mocked the letter.

“If @LeeChatfield wanted to avoid ‘partisan gamesmanship’ he wouldn't pull stunts like this,” Sam Inglot of the Progress Michigan advocacy group wrote on Twitter.

