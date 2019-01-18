LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ypsilanti — Medical marijuana products sold in Ypsilanti have been recalled due to failed laboratory testing, state officials said Friday.

It's the state's third recall on marijuana products this month.

Products sold between Dec. 14 and Jan. 3 at Indica LLC, 1090 N. Huron River Drive in Ypsilanti are the target of the latest recall, the state's department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said.

The recalled products are: 

  • Black Cherry Pie Buds, License No. 1A4050100000CE5000000364 
  • Punch Shatter 1g, License No. 1A4050100000CE5000000112
  • Gorilla Dosha Buds, Licensee No. 1A4050100000CE5000000299
  • OG 18 Shatter .5g, License No. 1A4050100000CE5000000142
  • Galactic Meds Polar Bar R.S.O. 1g, License No. 1A4050100000CE5000000200
  • Purple Kush Buds, License No. 1A4050100000CE5000000216

Patients or caregivers who have these products should return them to Indica LLC for proper disposal, according to state officials.

