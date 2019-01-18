File: Traffic moves slowly down Interstate 69 south Monday morning, Nov. 26, 2018, in Charlotte. A wintry storm is expected to dump 3- to 7-inches of snow in the lower half of Michigan starting late Jan. 18, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith / AP)

Southeast Michigan's weekend weather forecasts calls for snow followed by bitter cold.

An upper-level low pressure system moving into the area will bring the snow, which will start falling Friday night and continue through Saturday, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Total accumulations by daybreak Saturday will range from 1 to 2 inches. The highest amounts of snowfall will be found south of M-59, the agency said.

Metro Detroit could see a total of 2-4 inches of snow by Saturday night. The region's areas closer to the Ohio border — such as Adrian and Monroe — could get 4 to 6 inches.

Temperatures Friday will reach a high of 33 degrees and fall to a low of about 21 degrees. Saturday's high is expected to top out at 24 degrees and drop to a low of about 13.

It looks like it will get even colder for the second half of the weekend.

The high on Sunday may only get to 16 degrees with a low of about 3 degrees, according to the weather service. And as the temperature falls Sunday night, the wind chill could plummet to between zero and -15 degrees.

Michigan State Police officials are warning people to be extra cautious when venturing out in the extreme cold this weekend.

"Extremely cold temperatures can be hazardous and potentially life-threatening," Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, said in a statement. "We are asking that Michiganders monitor their local weather reports and follow the appropriate steps to stay safe during this cold spell."

He also offered the following tips:

If you must go outside, wear hats, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.

Avoid overexertion when shoveling, pushing a car, or walking in deep snow.

Watch for signs of frostbite, which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.

Remove clothing if it gets damp or wet. Wet clothing can make you more prone to hypothermia.

Check heating units. Poorly operating or damaged heating units can release carbon monoxide gas. Test carbon monoxide detectors for proper operation and battery life.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

Watch pets closely and keep them indoors when possible. Animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite and other cold weather injuries.

If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, and a cell phone charger in your kit.

The weekend's arctic-like temperatures are a significant departure from the norm. The average monthly high temperature for January in Detroit is 32 degrees and the average monthly low is 19, according to the weather service's records.

Detroit has only seen a fraction of the snow compared to average so far this month. As of Thursday, Detroit had seen a little more than a ½ of snow, the agency said. The average monthly snowfall in Detroit for January is 12.5 inches.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Snow with a high near 24 degrees and a low of about 13 degrees. Most of the snow is expected to fall before 3 p.m. and 3 inches could fall in most places.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 16 degrees and a low of about 3 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 16 degrees and a low of about 10 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low of about 27 degrees. Snow is likely to fall after 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low of about 21 degrees. There's a chance of rain and snow.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees. There's also a chance of snow.

