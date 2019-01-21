Portage school bus chief dies while shoveling snow
Portage – A man in charge of transportation at a southwestern Michigan school district has died while shoveling snow.
Portage district officials say Mike Westbrook died Saturday from a heart attack.
Superintendent Mark Bielang told families that Westbrook’s “work impacted every student who rides a bus.” He says Westbrook was “masterful” at bus logistics in the Kalamazoo-area district.
More than 5,000 Portage students ride buses. Westbrook had worked for the district since 2002.
