Metro Detroit will get a brief reprieve from a deep freeze before an arctic chill returns at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Following snow and bitter cold over the weekend and temperatures in the single-digits Monday, temperatures are expected to warm up Tuesday and linger on Wednesday. The high on Tuesday could reach 31 degrees and it may fall one degree for the day's low.

Meteorologists at the weather service's White Lake Township office said a low pressure system will move into the region late Tuesday bringing some snow and draw in warm and moist air, resulting in a mix of sleet and freezing rain. One to 3 inches of snow is expected north of Interstate 69 and less than 1 inch is expected to the south.

On Wednesday, rain is possible in the morning as the temperature rises to a high of near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will start to fall again Thursday night and could drop into the high teens on Friday.

The average monthly high temperature for January in Detroit is 32 degrees and the average monthly low is 19, according to the weather service's records.

As of Monday, Detroit had seen about 6.4 inches of snow, most of which fell Saturday, according to the agency. The average monthly snowfall in Detroit for January is 12.5 inches.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low of about 30 degrees. Snow is expected before 10 p.m., sleet from 10-11 p.m. and then rain after 11 p.m.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low of about 24 degrees. Rain likely before 1 p.m.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low of about 14 degrees. A chance of snow at night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees and a low of about 8 degrees. A chance of snow at night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees and a low of about 9 degrees. A chance of snow during the day and at night.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 20 degrees.

