Buy Photo The legislation limits the number of petition-drive signatures that can be collected in any single congressional district, a change that opponents say would diminish the constitutional right of citizens to initiate legislation and ballot proposals. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Lansing — Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is asking Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new Republican law that will make petition drives more difficult, setting the stage for a potential legal fight.

Benson said last week that she would seek a legal opinion from the attorney general and formally made the request Tuesday in a letter. If Nessel finds the law unconstitutional, Benson could decide not to enforce it, but the law would likely end up in court.

“I am proud that, for more than a century, Michiganders have exercised core constitutional rights in the circulation of initiative, referendum and constitutional amendment petitions,” Benson said in a statement. “I am deeply concerned that the new restrictions enacted late last year … may potentially violate those constitutional rights by adding new burdens and restrictions on the process.”

The petition drive law, introduced and approved late last year during the so-called lame-duck session, will limit the number of signatures that organizers can collect from voters in any single congressional district, capping the number at 15 percent of the total required to advance citizen-initiated legislation.

The measure “establishes new grounds for rejecting otherwise valid signatures,” Benson said in her letter to Nessel, noting the geographic cap and new requirements for paid signature gatherers. Both Democrats took office on Jan. 1.

The Michigan Constitution guarantees the right to initiate legislation or propose constitutional amendments through petition drives but does not put any limits on what part of the state signatures can be collected from.

The law would require petition sponsors to obtain signatures in at least seven of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts, Benson noted, and sponsors will be required to sort petition sheets by districts and estimate the number of signatures collected from each.

Sponsoring state Rep. James Lower, R-Cedar Lake, said Tuesday that House Republicans had “several legal experts” review the proposal last year. He hadn’t reviewed Benson’s request yet but said he’s confident the law is constitutional.

“The big question is, does it in any way take away a person’s ability to use the petition process? And the answer is no, it doesn’t,” Lower told The Detroit News.

Lower said the law will require “more buy-in from around the state and get more information out to the public on the front end of the process before something is put on the ballot.”

GOP former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the proposal into law four days before leaving office, saying in a statement that it will "promote geographic diversity" similar to the signature-gathering requirements imposed on gubernatorial candidates filing for election.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the law in the wake of a busy election season that featured several petition drives organized or funded by liberal groups, including minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives that GOP lawmakers adopted but amended before they reached the ballot.

Michigan voters approved three other ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana, create an independent redistricting committee and expand options for voting and registration.

Nessel is not required to provide the requested legal opinion, but the attorney general’s office typically prioritizes requests that affect the operation of state government. The process often takes months.

In her request, Benson noted the 2020 election cycle is already underway and said it is important for her office to provide “the appropriate guidance to potential petition sponsors, circulators and voters, so that all may understand how 2018 PA 608 affects their rights.”

