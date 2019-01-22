Buy Photo File: A driver slogs through the buildup on Woodward in 2015. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is expected for Metro Detroit Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. (Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

In addition to potholes, snow and sleet could make the commute a little tricky Tuesday evening and possibly Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday and end at 2 a.m. Wednesday for eight Southeast Michigan counties, including Macomb, Oakland and Wayne. The advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause slippery roads and limited visibility.

Meteorologists at the agency's White Lake Township office said low pressure is expected to bring warm and moist air to the southeast Michigan region Tuesday night.

The low pressure plus the arctic air mass that's moving out of the area will result in the gamut of precipitation — snow, sleet and rain — that will fall between 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the agency's forecast.

It also warns when the wintry mix hits freezing pavement, it could make for icy roads.

The area south of Interstate 69 can look forward to more sleet and freezing rain rather than snow before turning into just rain around midnight Tuesday, it said.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 30 degrees Tuesday, 41 degrees on Wednesday and then become cold once again at the end of the work week. Friday's high temperature is predicted to reach 15 degrees.

Meteorologists said the wind chill could fall to as low as -15 degrees Friday and the bitter cold will linger over the region for the weekend.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Rainy and cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees. Rain is expected before noon and could amount to between a quarter and a half of an inch.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and low of about 12 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 15 degrees and a low of about 5 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 16 degrees and a low of about 10 degrees. There's a chance of snow before 8 a.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees and a low of about 15 degrees. There's a chance of snow.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees. Snow is likely.

Source: National Weather Service

