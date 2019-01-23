Koenig (Photo: Saginaw Township Police Deparatment)

The Saginaw Township police officer shot in the face and shoulder Tuesday after stopping a stolen pickup continues to recover in a hospital, the department's police chief said.

Saginaw Township Officer Jeff Koenig, 48, "had a good night," Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr. said Wednesday.

"The doctors wanted him to rest last night and they were planning on starting some type of surgery today," the chief said. "I haven't received any updates this morning about that yet, but my understanding is he had a restful night last night."

Police accuse Joshua Rosebush, 29, of shooting Koenig Tuesday in Kochville Township, about 85 miles northwest of Detroit.

Koenig, a 16-year department veteran, pulled over a stolen Ford F-250 at about 2:12 a.m. at Tittabawassee near Bay Road, Pussehl said.

Saginaw Township Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and the shoulder after he pulled a driver over in Kochville Township on Jan. 22, 2019. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The pickup pulled into a parking lot, but as the officer approached, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

After Koenig was shot, the officer fell to the ground but was able to radio for help. The suspect drove off. Koenig's fellow officers responded and he was taken to a hospital. Koenig was listed in critical but stable condition on Tuesday. Pussehl said Wednesday the officer remains sedated.

Local media has obtained the audio of the officer's radio call to other police. Pussehl said his department has not released the audio and wasn't sure how those outlets got their copies.

In one recording on the website of WCRZ-FM in Burton, near Flint, a distressed man is heard saying "I've been shot!" Dispatchers asked if anyone has information on the suspect's vehicle and the man responded "It's a white Dodge pickup."

Officers asked the man how he's doing and he replied "I got shot in the face."

Meanwhile, a manhunt for Rosebush began and spanned at least three counties: Saginaw, where the shooting happened; Genesee, where he was seen less than a half-mile from a Michigan State Police post; and finally Shiawassee, where he was captured about 11 hours after the shooting.

Authorities said before officers arrested Rosebush, he shot at the officers who were pursuing him. The officers were not hit and returned fire, striking Rosebush.

Morale at the department has improved a little since yesterday, the chief also said.

"Everyone is getting back to, I wouldn't say total normalcy, but everyone had a good night's sleep," he said. "I came in early and saw the night shift coming off and the day shift coming on and they all seemed well."

He said the department has received a great outpouring of support from the Saginaw Township community and others.

"That really has helped," Pussehl said.

