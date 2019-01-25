Dalton Township – Authorities say a man found dead in the trunk of a burned-out vehicle in western Michigan was fatally shot by a man who later killed himself at a motel.

The Muskegon County sheriff’s office issued an update on the investigation Thursday, saying 27-year-old Raymond Coleman Jr. of Muskegon was fatally shot Jan. 18 at a home in Montague. The burned vehicle was found the next day in the woods along a two-track road in Dalton Township.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined that 33-year-old Antonio Wiggers of Montague killed Coleman. Wiggers’ body was found Jan. 20 at the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall Township.

A witness to Coleman’s slaying later was found and helped investigators determine what happened. The circumstances of what led to the shooting were under investigation.

