A crash between a car and a train on Sunday morning in Monroe County ended with a motorist being ticketed — but neither the driver nor her eight-year-old son were hurt in the collision.

The crash took place about 9 a.m. in the area of South Telegraph and West Albain.

Michigan State Police, who are handling the investigation, said that a 2016 Chrysler 200 was headed westbound on West Albain. The driver, a 29-year-old Canton woman, tried to stop once she saw the railroad crossing signal flashing red. But because she was driving too fast for the snowy, icy conditions, she wasn't able to stop the car until it reached the train tracks, police said in a statement.

A southbound train proceeded through the crossing, hitting the 200 on its front passenger side.

Neither the woman or her son were hurt. They were evaluated on the scene by Macomb Township firefighters. Neither alcohol or drug use appear to be factors in the crash — but speed was, police say.

The woman was cited for a violation of Michigan's Basic Speed Law, and for doing so on a suspended license.

