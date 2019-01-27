Crash, whiteout closes U.P. highway
Seney – Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have closed a highway because of a large multi-vehicle crash and whiteout conditions.
Michigan State Police said Sunday afternoon that M-28 in the central UP would be closed until further notice. It said the highway was closed between M-77 and M-94, a 25-mile stretch.
Police didn’t immediately release details about the crash, but WLUC-TV, citing state police and the Michigan Department of Transportation, reported it was a 13-car pileup.
Sunday morning, authorities closed sections of two interstate highways in the Flint area following multiple crashes amid icy conditions.
