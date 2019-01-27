Police were called Friday afternoon to the Demmer Center at the East Lansing campus to investigate a reported shooting. (Photo: Google)

East Lansing – Michigan State University police say a woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a campus shooting range.

Police were called Friday afternoon to the Demmer Center at the East Lansing campus to investigate a reported shooting.

MSU police Sgt. Florene McGlothian-Taylor tells the Lansing State Journal that the woman’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

She did not know the extent of the woman’s injuries and a message left Saturday with campus police seeking more information was not immediately returned.

The Demmer Center has indoor shooting ranges that include small-bore, air rifle and archery. It’s open to the public and campus shooting sports student organizations.

