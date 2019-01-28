A city worker plows a sidewalk in Grand Rapids, Mich., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Photo: Neil Blake, The Grand Rapids Press)

As snow falls throughout Michigan on Monday, institutions have closed, crashes have shuttered freeways, and flights have begun to be canceled.

The Michigan Department of Corrections advises anyone planning to visit its facilities Monday to either reschedule the trip or "use extreme caution" in getting to a destination.

All offices of state government in the Lower Peninsula are closed Monday, according to the state's website.

The weather is affecting colleges and universities as well. Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti cancelled all classes Monday morning, while Wayne State, in Midtown Detroit, is closing for the day at 1:30 p.m. Community colleges in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties all closed for the day.

In Clinton County, westbound Interstate 69 was closed, after the I-96 exit, early in the 1 p.m. hour due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

In Eaton County's Delta Township, a stretch of eastbound I-96 is affected by "multiple jackknifed semis as of early Monday afternoon."

In Grand Rapids, more than a dozen flights out of the Gerald Ford airport have been canceled, spanning the 11 a.m. hour to the 8 p.m. hour.

Snowstorm cancels numerous flights at Grand Rapids airport. (Photo: MLive.com)

Per FlightAware.com, Metro Detroit is experiencing average delays of 37 minutes for departures. But as of 1 p.m., no flights were listed as canceled.

Wrote Ferndale Police Department, on Twitter: Ferndale police warned people to move their vehicles saying "We can’t ticket everyone. We’d rather you move ur 🚗 off the street as of 7 a.m. Don’t do it for us. Do it for the guy who got a ticket 5 yrs ago and is still all up in his feelings over it. He’s gonna tweet about it until May. Do it for him!"

#SnowEmergency We can’t ticket everyone. We’d rather you move ur 🚗 off the street as of 7 a.m. Don’t do it for us. Do it for the guy who got a ticket 5 yrs ago and is still all up in his feelings over it. He’s gonna tweet about it until May. Do it for him! https://t.co/o804cnI4mv — Ferndale Police Dept (@FerndalePolice) January 28, 2019

Snow emergencies require that motorists not park on the street, so streets can be cleared of snow. In Metro Detroit, several communities including Warren, Canton Township, Wixom, Fraser, Auburn Hills and Ferndale declared snow emergencies early Monday afternoon stretching into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service used the occasion to remind pet owners to keep their furry friends inside as temperatures turn toward the cold.

"Remember, if you're cold, they're cold," the weather service wrote on Twitter. "Bring them indoors and keep them warm during this dangerous arctic outbreak."

