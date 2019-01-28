Jackson – Authorities say police fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance in southern Michigan and an officer was injured after falling while being fired upon.

Jackson police say a woman called them early Monday and said an acquaintance was outside banging on her apartment door and wouldn’t leave. The woman told police the man was known to carry a gun and police say officers spotted him with a handgun, running through the apartment complex.

Police say officers exchanged fire with the man and he died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

WILX-TV reports an officer was treated for a leg injury at a hospital and released.

The shooting is under investigation. MLive.com reports two officers and a sergeant involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

