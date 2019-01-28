Paw Paw– A southwestern Michigan police officer who fired five shots at a stolen car has been acquitted of reckless discharge of a gun.

A jury in Van Buren County returned the verdict Friday. Chelsey Omilian was a Mattawan officer in November 2017 when she fired at a Chevrolet Impala. A woman inside the car was injured.

Omilian’s lawyer says she fired her gun because she believed the male driver was trying to run her over. Sarissa Montague says Omilian had a “split second to make a hard decision.” She feels vindicated by the verdict.

After the Impala crashed, a front-seat passenger fled to Mattawan High School, which had been on lockdown.

Omilian no longer works for Mattawan police.

