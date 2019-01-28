Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 30-year-old man is under arrest, accused of killing his 66-year-old father Saturday night, Ann Arbor police said.

It was just before 8:10 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call from a woman on the 700 block of Watershed Drive. The area is north of Geddes and east of Huron Parkway. The 911 call came from the alleged victim's wife and the suspect's mother, police said.

Police arrived to find the victim wounded and tried to perform CPR, said Lt. Aimee Metzer, a spokesman for the Ann Arbor Police Department.

EMS arrived and took over the man's care, but he died at the home.

The homicide started with a confrontation of some sort between the two men that became physical. The exact circumstances leading up to the assault aren't immediately known. The victim's wife witnessed the attack and called 911 "due to the aggressive nature of the assault," Metzer said.

Metzer declined to say if a weapon had been recovered, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the victim's official cause of death.

The suspect has not been named yet, as he has not yet been arraigned. Metzer said the suspect will be arraigned Monday.

