Jackson – Authorities have identified a man killed in a gunfight with officers in southern Michigan.

Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Kuhl says 29-year-old Joey Duane Ramirez of Jackson was killed Monday by Jackson police officers investigating a domestic disturbance.

Jackson police said a woman called early Monday , saying an acquaintance was outside banging on her apartment door and wouldn’t leave. Police said officers spotted him with a handgun, running through the apartment complex, and exchanged fire with him. He died at the scene.

Jackson Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt says one of the officers involved was treated for a leg injury sustained in a fall at the scene.

MLive reports court records show Ramirez had a pending resisting and obstructing police charge from an incident that occurred Jan. 18.

