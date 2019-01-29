Buy Photo Bundled against the cold, pedestrians and a sandwich shop delivery rider make their way under a sign proclaiming a balmy +7 degrees on Tuesday in downtown Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Schools, universities and government offices across Metro Detroit and the rest of Michigan plan to close Wednesday as a dangerous blast of arctic air bears down on the state.

With wind chills of between minus 25 degrees and minus 45 degrees predicted in some places over the next couple days, officials began announcing closure plans Tuesday.

Officials with Detroit's 36th District Court said it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Court administrator Kelli Moore Owen cited the bitter cold and stiff winds forecast to hit the region starting Tuesday night.

“Our staff must park off-site and walk several blocks to get to work," she said in a statement. "Likewise, individuals who have business with the court must also walk several blocks from neighboring parking structures and lots to get to our building.

"Many litigants also rely on public transportation," Owen said. "For those people, exposure to the frigid temperature is dangerous, and that was the main factor in deciding to close our court.”

Temperatures are forecast to plunge to minus-10 degrees Tuesday night, with a high of minus-2 and a low of minus-11 Wednesday and a high of 2 degrees and a low of minus-5 Thursday.

Michigan State University suspended classes beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at all locations. Full-time faculty and staff are expected to report to work unless prior arrangements have been made with supervisor, according to the university.

Wayne State is closing its campus as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday due to the extreme weather, according to university officials. Campus shuttles will run until 5 p.m. Tuesday for those who need them.

Oakland University said it would be closed from 5 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Schoolcraft College said it will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. The Sports Dome and Urgent Care will remain open.

Other universities closing Wednesday include Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula and Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Officials at the University of Michigan said they were monitoring weather conditions and expected to have a decision on whether to be open on Wednesday by Tuesday afternoon.

School districts including the Ann Arbor Public Schools announced they would be closed Wednesday because of the bitter cold and wind.

Some districts, including the Port Huron public schools, have closed through Thursday.

"Due to our Governor declaring a State of Emergency and the National Weather Service’s Wind Chill Warning effective until 11:00 am Thursday, calling for temperatures of 35 degrees below zero, all Port Huron Schools are closed tomorrow, Wednesday 01.30.19 AND Thursday 01.31.19," the district said on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Chambers contributed.

