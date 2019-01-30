Man found dead near his home outside in Detroit
Detroit — A 70-year-old man who wasn't dressed for the weather was found dead outside Wednesday morning, near his home on Detroit's west side, police said.
The man's body was found about 8:10 a.m. on the 1200 block of Webb, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's north of Chicago Boulevard and east of the John C. Lodge Freeway.
Police say the man was found next to his home, but in front of another home. He was wearing only "limited clothes" at the time, Donakowski said. "It wasn't like he was dressed for the weather."
The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.
