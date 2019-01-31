Buy Photo Th Consumers Energy Ray Compressor Station on Omo Rd., just north of 32 Mile in Armada Twp., has 41.2 billion cubic feet of storage. It is the company's largest underground natural gas storage and compressor facility. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

After what it calls an "unprecedented crisis," starting with a fire Wednesday morning at its Ray Compressor Station in Armada Township, Consumers Energy has extended its request that Michiganians reduce their gas use through the "end of the day" Friday — not just until noon, as it had requested late Wednesday night.

That request, made via Facebook by Consumers CEO Patti Poppe, was followed by a blast from the state's Emergency Alert System and another video appeal, this time from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, asking again that Michiganians keep their thermostats at 65 or lower for the time being.

DTE Energy also called for people to reduce electricity usage during the cold blast to "help safeguard the reliability of the regional energy grid," but rescinded that request late Thursday morning.

The company noted, though, that it has turned down its own thermostats per Whitmer's request.

Given the extreme cold and some "interconnection" among energy systems in Michigan, all energy users should lower their thermostats if possible, said Nick Assendelft, a spokesman for the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“Anything that anybody can do would really help the overall situation,” he said.

Michigan State University on Thursday warned employees that it would lower the heat in office areas in an effort to conserve energy, but not change temperatures in residence halls and laboratories.

The university also announced on its website that hot water would be cut off for Berkey Hall, Bessey Hall, Business College South Complex, Erickson Hall, food safety and toxicology, the football building, the geography building, the law college, natural resources and packaging.

Thursday morning, Consumers said it was "cautiously optimistic" that its appeal to the public was "having a positive effect" but added that due to "continued historically cold weather," that request would be extended another half-day.

Repairs at the Ray Compressor Station have begun, and the station is "partially in service," distributing natural gas again. General Motors Co. is halting operations at 13 manufacturing facilities and three corporate locations.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has cancelled first-shift production at Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly Plants.

Ford Motor Co. has curtailed certain heat-intensive processes at some plants in the state.

About 4.1 million Michiganians in 45 counties get their natural gas through Consumers, according to the utility. That breaks down to 1.7 million individual consumers, 1.6 million of them being residential.

The Macomb County facility that experienced the fire Wednesday supplies 64 percent of the natural gas in Michigan, Consumers Energy has said.

It was not immediately clear what type of oversight power, if any, the Michigan Public Service Commission has regarding how and in what concentrations a company stores its energy.

Whenever a weather event affects energy output to rate payers, the Public Service Commission works with companies to determine the cause and future preventative measures, Assendelft said.

“It is still way early in this process to give any determination as to how extensive that review would be,” he said.

Also Thursday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel thanked the governor for her leadership in the wake of the fire. He also thanked automakers for their sacrifice.

"This situation had the potential for widespread service interruptions," Hackel said in a statement. "I want to thank Gov. Whitmer for her leadership during this incident and for her commitment to keep the public informed."

"I also want to commend Ford, General Motors and FCA for the sacrifice they made by shutting down production in facilities across our region."

He also said Metro Detroiters need to conserve natural gas.

"I want to reiterate that the need is very real," Hackel said. "To help, residents and businesses are being asked to turn down their thermostat to a recommended 65 degrees."

Detroit News Staff Writers Beth LeBlanc and Charles E. Ramirez contributed

