Detroit — A third person in Michigan has been found dead outside as the deep freeze lingering over the state broke a 99-year record low and a natural gas emergency continued.

On Thursday, the low plunged to minus 14 degrees, breaking the previous record of minus 7 degrees set in 1920, according to the National Weather Service.

"We set a record and bottomed out at negative 14 degrees," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist at the service's office in White Lake Township. "That was the real temperature, not wind chill."

Police said Thursday the man's body was discovered a day earlier in East Lansing. They also said that foul play wasn't suspected, but an autopsy will reveal the cause of his death.

In Ecorse on Tuesday, police found the body of a 70-year-old man identified Gary Sammons, a former city council member and teacher, outside his home. In Detroit on Wednesday, a 70-year-old man was found dead outside his home without appropriate clothing for the cold.

During a news conference Thursday with the governor about a natural gas emergency in the state, a meteorologist said Michigan has been in the coldest spell it has had since 1994.

The head of Consumers Energy on Thursday renewed an appeal for customers to dial down thermostats in the record-breaking cold amid a gas system failure that's led to unprecedented worries for the 130-year-old company. The governor called for regulators to probe the fire at the utility and create a new contingency plan for future issues.

Manion said 1994 was certainly the last extended significant cold outbreak for the state, but "we saw similar, if not colder temperatures in Feburary 2014," when the last polar vortex hovered over the state. "But both outbreaks were very significant and we observed similar temperatures and wind chills."

In response to the request from Consumers, General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles temporarily stopped work at some plants during the morning. Ford curtailed some heat-intensive processes at one plant.

Also Thursday, air flight tracking web site FlightAware reported 107 delays and 71 cancelled flights at Detroit Metro Airport.

Wind chill takes toll

Meteorologists said a wind chill advisory that was initially set to expire at 11 a.m. Thursday was extended to 5 a.m. Friday The area affected stretched from Midland to Monroe. A wind chill advisory means exposed skin could get frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes.

According to the weather service, wind chills between minus 25 degrees and minus 35 degrees were expected to continue into the early afternoon throughout the region.

Dozens of school districts and communities municipal offices remained closed for the day due to the frigid temperatures.

Officials for Detroit's QLine said Thursday they temporarily suspendedthe electric street car service due to the extreme cold weather.

A bridge Newaygo County was closed due to flooding from a 17-mile-long ice jam on the Muskegon River.

People living along the river have been warned to watch for flooding. Even when temperatures rise, the risk of flooding won’t diminish because of melting snow and weekend rain.

On Wednesday, Detroit set a record low maximum of 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature broke the previous record of seven degrees in 1951.

The coldest spot in the state Thursday morning appeared to be Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula where temperatures have plummeted to minus 26 degrees as of 9 a.m. The high there is forecast to reach minus 4 and a low of minus 15. Michigan's hot spot is Holland where the temperature is at about 3 degrees, the day's high, as of 9 a.m. The days low is expected to heat up to 5 degrees.

Earlier Thursday, the weather service had extended a wind chill advisory for the Detroit area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the agency said the advisory had been extended until 5 a.m. Friday.

In Detroit, Thursday's high temperature is predicted to reach 2 degrees with a low of one below zero.

A warm up is on the way with the high Friday expected to hit near 17 degrees and a low of about 11 degrees.

"We're forecasting quite a significant warm-up," Manion said. "We're talking 50-60 degrees warmer relative to what we saw Thursday morning. We're looking at highs near the lower 50s by Monday."

Fighting fires and water main breaks

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said weather conditions have made work tougher for the city's medics and firefighters — but that there's also been a little less work to do. Calls for fires and medical runs are both down slightly this week.

"You try not to get wet, which is hard," Fornell said. "You’ve got to deal with frostbite. When you come out of the firehouse, you’re warm, the rig’s warm and you pull up in front of the fire and the first thing you worry about is, is the hydrant going to work or is it going to be frozen?"

From @DetroitWaterDep#DeepFreeze Update: 44 #watermain breaks in #Detroit. DWSD crews continue to triage until weather is above zero and repairs can be made. Few priority #watermains repaired today. No customers out of service, except for a temporary outage during repair. — Gary A. Brown (@GaryBrownDET) January 31, 2019

The Detroit Water & Sewerage Department reported 44 water main breaks in Detroit on Thursday, according to director and CEO Gary Brown.

No repairs can be main until the temperature goes above zero, so the "crews continue to triage," until then, he said in a Tweet.

The department dealt with more than 60 water main breaks earlier in the week, confirmed spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh. To beat the cold, crews worked in mini-shifts, rotating so that no one was ever outside for more than five to 10 minutes, he said.

But that's not an option firefighters have.

"When we get on a fire scene, everybody has a job to do," Fornell said. "Open a roof, cut off utilities, get in the building and search. And you just work until it’s done."

Extended forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees and a low of about 11 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low of about 34 degrees. A chance of rain at night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low of about 40 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low of about 36 degrees. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. There's also a chance of rain at night before 1 a .m.



Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 42 and a low of about 31 degrees. There's a chance of rain and snow and both are likely at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. A chance of rain and snow.

Source: National Weather Service

