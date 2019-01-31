Buy Photo Employees of Major Cement of Detroit work on a water main break Wednesday on Canfield between Cass and Second in Detroit on Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill advisory Thursday for southeast Michigan as temperatures continue to keep the region in a deep freeze.

Meteorologists with the agency's office in White Lake Township said a wind chill advisory that was initially set to expire at 11 a.m. Thursday has been extended to 2 p.m. The area affected stretches from Midland to Monroe and the advisory means exposed skin could get frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes.

According to the weather service, wind chills between minus 25 degrees and minus 35 degrees are expected to continue into the early afternoon throughout the region.

Dozens of school districts and communities municipal offices remain closed for the day due to the frigid temperatures.

Officials for Detroit's QLine said Thursday they were temporarily suspending the electric street car service due to the extreme cold weather.

On Wednesday, Detroit set a record low maximum of 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature broke the previous record of seven degrees in 1951.

The coldest spot in the state Thursday morning appeared to be Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula where temperatures have plummeted to minus 26 degrees as of 9 a.m. The high there is forecast to reach minus 4 and a low of minus 15. Michigan's hot spot is Holland where the temperature is at about 3 degrees, the day's high, as of 9 a.m. The days low is expected to heat up to 5 degrees.

In Detroit, Thursday's high temperature is predicted to reach 2 degrees with a low of one below zero.

A warm up is on the way with the high Friday expected to hit near 17 degrees and a low of about 11 degrees.

Extended forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees and a low of about 11 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low of about 34 degrees. A chance of rain at night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low of about 40 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low of about 36 degrees. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. There's also a chance of rain at night before 1 a .m.



Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 42 and a low of about 31 degrees. There's a chance of rain and snow and both are likely at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. A chance of rain and snow.

Source: National Weather Service

