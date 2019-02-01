The man John Engler brought in to be the chief lawyer at Michigan State University has been fired, just weeks after Engler stepped down as interim president under pressure.

MSU Acting President Satish Udpa announced the dismissal Friday of Bob Young as vice president and general counsel.

Robert P. Young, Jr. (Photo: David Coates / Detroit News)

“We appreciate that Bob stepped in last year to help the university with the settlement and many legal issues facing MSU. It was a time of transition in the general counsel’s office,” Udpa said in a statement.

Brian Quinn, deputy general counsel, will take on the role of acting general counsel.

Many MSU officials, including spokeswoman Emily Guerrant and several board members, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Trustee Joel Ferguson declined comment, saying board members agreed not to talk about the issue and let the university-issued statement stand.

Young, a former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court and a longtime ally of Engler, had angered victims of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar while serving as MSU's point person in negotiations that resulted in a $500 million settlement with more than 300 women.

"Fantastic news to the end of the day," tweeted Jacob Denhollander, the husband of Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to accuse Nassar of sexual assault.

Engler, who took over MSU as interim president in February 2018 after the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon, brought in Young later that month to join a new legal team as the school struggled to cope with the fallout from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

After the historic $500 million settlement was reached in May, Engler appointed Young as vice president and general counsel, effective June 1.

That month, the Board of Trustees approved Young's three-year contract, which came with a $425,000 salary. Trustees Dan Kelly, Dianne Byrum and Brian Mosallam voted no.

During the meeting, one of Nassar's victims, Kaylee Lorincz, lobbied the board to refrain from permanently hiring Young.

Then Engler was asked why Young was given a three-year contract when Engler, as interim president, would be gone before then, Engler said MSU needed to persuade Young to leave his law firm, that Young had negotiated the $500 million settlement and by the time the agreement is complete, Young's remaining time with MSU would be about 2 1/2 years.

"So somebody who has been part of that negotiation should be there to see it to its conclusion," Engler said.

