A Michigan 47 lotto ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in Monroe, lottery officials said. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

A Lotto 47 player who partook in Saturday's drawing is now $2.5 million richer, and the winning ticket was sold at a Monroe County bar, the Michigan Lottery system announced Monday.

The winning draw was 02-16-23-26-39-41, according to a statement from the state lottery department. It was bought at the Uptown Bar on West Front Street in Monroe.

The winner will have a year from the date of Saturday's drawing to cash in the winning ticket, and can arrange to do so by calling the lotto office at (517) 373-1237.

The Lotto 47 game requires players to choose six numbers, from 1 to 47. The jackpot starts at $1 million and grows until there's a winner.

