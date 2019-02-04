$2.5 million winning Lotto ticket sold in Monroe
A Lotto 47 player who partook in Saturday's drawing is now $2.5 million richer, and the winning ticket was sold at a Monroe County bar, the Michigan Lottery system announced Monday.
The winning draw was 02-16-23-26-39-41, according to a statement from the state lottery department. It was bought at the Uptown Bar on West Front Street in Monroe.
The winner will have a year from the date of Saturday's drawing to cash in the winning ticket, and can arrange to do so by calling the lotto office at (517) 373-1237.
The Lotto 47 game requires players to choose six numbers, from 1 to 47. The jackpot starts at $1 million and grows until there's a winner.
