Map shows boundaries of Michigan's congressional districts since 2013. (Photo: U.S. Department of Interior)

Lansing — Republican mapmakers made a concerted effort to protect U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg from challengers in 2012, according to new emails disclosed in a federal lawsuit alleging GOP gerrymandering.

With the case heading to trial Tuesday, plaintiffs are asking the three-judge panel overseeing the case to admit into evidence a trove of new documents obtained last week when the federal court waived “privilege” for information related to weekly GOP redistricting meetings held at a Lansing law firm.

In a June 2011 email, congressional mapmaker Jeff Timmer forwarded an email to then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s deputy legal counsel David Murley describing how proposed changes to Walberg’s district would affect the 3rd District seat held by fellow GOP Rep. Justin Amash.

“No question the new (3rd) district is a bit less GOP, but not so much that it is in jeopardy of going south on us,” Timmer wrote. “It was intended that the new 3rd would become slightly less Republican in order for the Walberg seat to become slightly more so.”

Walberg was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 but narrowly lost his seat to Democrat Mark Schauer in 2008. He narrowly won re-election over Schauer in 2010 before his district was redrawn.

Buy Photo U.S. Cong. Tim Walberg talks with the press as he visits MSU on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in East Lansing. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News) 2018. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Schauer’s home in Battle Creek was drawn out of the 7th District and into Amash’s 3rd in an apparent bid to prevent another rematch. House members aren't required to live in the congressional district they represent.

Timmer told Murley he had sent the email to “one of our allies who was working to convince Justin Amash to be reasonable…”

Previously released emails showed Amash had raised concerns during the 2011 redistricting process. The congressman in October told The Detroit News he had been “trying to prevent what I viewed as a political gerrymander.”

The libertarian-leaning lawmaker from Cascade Township is the only member of Michigan’s GOP congressional that is not fighting the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the League of Women Voters and a series of Democrats.

Amash told The News he was particularly wary of early 2011 draft maps that proposed splitting up Grand Rapids, an increasingly Democratic city, and the final version of the map that did split up his home of Kent County in what he called an “unnatural” way.

Buy Photo Amash (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)

Timmer on Monday declined to discuss his eight-year-old email, and a spokesman for Walberg said the congressman did not personally push to make his district more Republican.

"Congressman Walberg's focus then, as it is now, was serving his constituents," said Dan Kotman.

In a June 2011 email revealed in a recent legal filing, GOP strategist Greg McNeilly told Timmer that Amash was "concerned with Calhoun,” referencing the county southeast of Kent that includes Battle Creek.

“I took it to mean that adding recently former Congressman Mark Schauer into his district was a concern,” Timmer said last year in a sworn deposition.

Schauer, who helped launch the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in 2016 but no longer works as an adviser for the group, said Monday he is "not surprised" that mapmakers tried to make Walberg's district more Republican for 2012.

"I think it was part of a systematic Republican strategy that started in 2010 all across the country," he said. "It doesn't feel good to be a victim of that, but it certainly confirms what I felt at the time."

The email exchange between Timmer and Murley is among 727 documents that plaintiff attorneys obtained Thursday and are now seeking permission to admit as evidence.

The federal panel on Friday rejected a proposed settlement between plaintiffs and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that would have forced reconfiguration of at least 11 state House districts, sending the case to trial instead.

The U.S. Supreme Court could still intervene and stop the Michigan case. Justices are considering a GOP request to delay the case as they prepare to hear arguments in separate gerrymandering lawsuits out of Maryland and North Carolina.

The new emails suggest Michigan mapmakers were sharing proposals with national GOP leaders as they drew new congressional districts. Timmer sent several files to the National Republican Congressional Committee on May 27, 2011, according to one new message.

Early on in the redistricting period, GOP attorney Eric Doster told local redistricting officials he had spoken with Dale Oldham of the Republican National Committee, who wanted Michigan mapmakers to call Tom Hofeller, the national party’s redistricting coordinator.

Documents obtained from the GOP mapmakers include a “redistricting essentials” memo from Hofeller, Odlahm and other RNC officials.

Jeff Timmer is the managing director of Sterling Corporation and a Republican expert in redistricting. (Photo: Sterling Corporation)

“Now that we have had a spectacular election outcome, it’s time to make sure the Democrats cannot take it away from us in 2011 and 2012,” the memo said.

The memo directed state map makers to prepare election history data to incorporate into redistricting databases and offered training on advanced mapping software. The RNC also also warned that states were likely to face lawsuits over their completed maps.

“You should already have a legal strategy and access to experienced redistricting counsel,” the memo said. It urged state-level Republicans to “avoid misstatements in public or emails,” suggesting they stick to “simple” explanations, such as “We want a FAIR process that follows all the requirements of the law.”

A Dec. 20, 2010, email from Doster invited GOP mapmakers to a redistricting planning meeting at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce headquarters, suggesting “we need someone from the (Michigan Republican Party) indicated what resources the MRP will and will not provide.”

Republicans in the state House, Senate and Congress are fighting the Michigan lawsuit and on Friday celebrated the court's decision to reject the proposed settlement backed by Benson, who took office in January and is no longer actively defending the legislative and congressional maps the GOP-led Legislature approved in 2011.

Benson and plaintiffs had argued their proposed settlement was similar to a case out of Florida that the U.S. Supreme Court approved.

But in that case, the Florida Senate and House "explicitly consented to the relief contained in the consent decree," Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Eric Clay wrote on behalf of the panel, which includes District Court judges Denise Page Hood and Gordon Quist.

Clay rejected arguments from Benson and plaintiffs that they could enter into a settlement because of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling giving the Attorney General's office broad authority to sue and settle state litigation with "binding effect on Michigan's political subdivisions."

The proposed settlement "would invalidate maps approved and enacted by the Michigan Legislature," Clay wrote. "And the Michigan Constitution gives the Michigan Legislature, not any political subdivision, authority to 'enact laws to regulate the time, place and manner of all... elections.'"

Benson said she respects the court's decision.

"As the state’s chief election officer, I will continue efforts to resolve this lawsuit in the best interests of all voters and in compliance with constitutional requirements," Benson said in a statement.

Michigan voters in November approved creation of an independent redistricting commission that will draw new political boundaries for 2022 elections and beyond. State law had allowed the Legislature to control that process every 10 years.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/04/emails-gop-redistricting-mapmakers-protecting-walberg/2766683002/