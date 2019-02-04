Joshua Michael Rosebush (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Saginaw — The man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer in the face during a traffic stop last month is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, officials said.

Joshua Rosebush, 29, has been charged with numerous felonies, including assault with intent to murder in connection with the shooting of Jeff Koenig, 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, according to Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan.

Rosebush is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Tuesday via video conference from the Woodland Center Correctional Facility.

McColgan will hold a 1 p.m. news conference at the Saginaw Township Police Department to discuss the charges and Rosebush's arraignment.

On Monday, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr., said he spoke to Officer Koenig's mother last week and that he "seems to be doing better."

"He's definitely conscious and alert, able to move around, get up, walk around and so forth," Pussehl said. "The doctors have him up and walking around."

The plan, for now, is that Koenig will continue to recuperate for several more weeks before going in for reconstructive surgery for his jaw.

And if all goes well in his recovery, the plan is for Koenig to return to full duty.

"We're looking forward to that, and we're praying all continues to go well with his surgeries and all that, so he can return to full duty," Pussehl said. "That's the doctor's prognosis as of last week."

Police said Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, pulled over a white F-250 Super Duty just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 22, in the area of Tittabawassee and Bay roads.

The motorists pulled into a parking lot, pulled out a gun and shot at Koenig from the car before fleeing the scene, officials said. After being shot in his face and shoulder, Koenig continued to send radio dispatches about the truck.

Fellow officers shortly arrived at the scene and transported Koenig to an area hospital.

In the hours after the shooting, police identified Rosebush as the suspect and recovered the stolen truck he had used. About 11 hours after the shooting, Rosebush was hit in an exchange of gunfire with police in Shiawassee County and arrested, authorities said.

