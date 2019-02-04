The brawl at Pontiac High School was ignited by a long-running beef between two groups of students, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Google)

A brawl at Pontiac High School on Monday was quelled by police with the help of a helicopter.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office used the aircraft as they responded to the melee at 11:30 a.m.

Five people were arrested in the fracas, which had seen 100 students gathered in the school's hallways, said the Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt in the fight.

The brawl was ignited by a long-running beef between two groups of students, said the Sheriff's Office. The reason for the dispute wasn't disclosed.

A sheriff's deputy who worked at the school had called for assistance, which led to additional officers and the helicopter responding.

After the police restored order, the school was placed on lockdown, said the Sheriff's Office.

The names of the five people arrested, all males, weren't disclosed.

A school and sheriff's official held an assembly after school to talk to the students about behaving in a way that reflects better on them and the community, said the Sheriff's Office.

A 17- and 18-year-old were charged with assault and battery, and taken to jail, said the Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to Oakland County Children's Village.

A 14- and 15-year-old were released to their parents pending juvenile petitions.

