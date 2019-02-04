Rain, with high of 50 in Metro Detroit on Monday
Rain showers return briefly to Metro Detroit on Monday as warmer temperatures sweep in before snow and sleet Tuesday.
Monday will reach a high of 50 with rain showers after noon, said Mike Richter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.
Southeast Michigan will see rainuntil 8 p.m., forecasters say. Temperatures will fall to about 30 Monday night.
Warmer temperatures began Sunday with a high of 55 degrees.
"We'll see a high of 50 on Monday, but we won't break the record for (Feb. 4), which was set back in 1890 at 63 degrees," Richter said.
The cold will return Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Snow and sleet are likely Tuesday night before 3 a.m.
Freezing rain mixed with sleet are likely again Wednesday before noon, with rain mixed with freezing rain between noon and 1 p.m. The National Weather Service said ice could up to be a quarter-inch.
Extended forecast
Monday: Chance of rain after 1 p.m. High, 55, low 30
Tuesday: Cloudy; high 34, low 23
Wednesday: Freezing rain; high 35, low 30
Thursday: Rain/snow; high 41, low 27
Friday: Cloudy; high 31, low 13 and blustery
Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 27, low 15
Source: National Weather Service
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.