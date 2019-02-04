Rain showers return briefly to Metro Detroit on Monday as warmer temperatures sweep in before snow and sleet Tuesday.

Monday will reach a high of 50 with rain showers after noon, said Mike Richter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

Southeast Michigan will see rainuntil 8 p.m., forecasters say. Temperatures will fall to about 30 Monday night.

Warmer temperatures began Sunday with a high of 55 degrees.

"We'll see a high of 50 on Monday, but we won't break the record for (Feb. 4), which was set back in 1890 at 63 degrees," Richter said.

The cold will return Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Snow and sleet are likely Tuesday night before 3 a.m.

Freezing rain mixed with sleet are likely again Wednesday before noon, with rain mixed with freezing rain between noon and 1 p.m. The National Weather Service said ice could up to be a quarter-inch.

Extended forecast

Monday: Chance of rain after 1 p.m. High, 55, low 30

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 34, low 23

Wednesday: Freezing rain; high 35, low 30

Thursday: Rain/snow; high 41, low 27

Friday: Cloudy; high 31, low 13 and blustery

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 27, low 15

Source: National Weather Service

