Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday reconfigured the state environmental department, refocused efforts to fight chemical contaminants in drinking water and joined an effort to fight climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Whitmer’s first non-emergency executive order as governor creates the restructured Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The department will house a new office of climate change and energy, offices for new clean water and environmental justice advocates, along with a new Interagency Environmental Justice Response Team.

Another executive order will continue but reconfigure the Michigan PFAS Action Response team created by former Gov. Rick Snyder.

And under her 12th executive directive since taking office on Jan. 1, Michigan will enter the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of governors from 19 other states committed to fighting climate change despite Trump administration efforts to remove the United States from the international Paris Agreement.

“This is about finding real solutions to clean up our drinking water so every Michigander can bathe their kids and give them a glass of water at the dinner table safely,” Whitmer said in a statement.

