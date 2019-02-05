Andy Arena, the FBI Detroit office’s former director, right, appears with then-Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

The chief investigator leading the state’s inquiry into the Flint Water Crisis will be replaced by a team member, who is a former Dearborn Heights police officer.

Andy Arena, the FBI Detroit office’s former director, was relieved of his assignment as head of the investigative team earlier this week, according to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Jeff Seipanko, a three-year member of the attorney general’s investigative team in Flint, will replace Arena.

Arena did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The decision comes roughly two weeks after solicitor general Fadwa Hammoud was appointed to take the lead on the state’s criminal cases related to the Flint water crisis. Nessel said Hammoud’s role in the case allowed Nessel to avoid conflicts of interest by not taking a direct role in either the criminal or civil cases.

Flint Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, who along with Arena, were part of the Flint investigation and appeared with former Attorney General Bill Schuette in June 2017 to make the announcement of the criminal charges in the case. Flood could not be reached for comment.

“There is nothing more important to Attorney General Dana Nessel and to me than to bring these cases home,” Hammoud said in a statement Tuesday.

Seipanko has served as the officer in charge in all of the charged cases in Flint and is the “only certified law enforcement officer” on the team, an attribute Hammoud stressed as important in the statement announcing Seipanko’s promotion.

Since the preliminary hearings began in Flint over the water crisis, Seipanko has been a fixture in the courtroom, often times in the back or in private rooms and in constant contact and communication with the special prosecution team.

In January 2018, Seipanko testified at the preliminary hearing of Nick Lyon, the then-chief of the state Health and Human Services department, that he retrieved Lyon’s iPhone for information extraction. Lyon faces trial in the Flint water crisis case on charges, among others, of involuntary manslaughter.

Seipanko testified about a July 22, 2015, meeting in Lansing with Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff Dennis Muchmore, urban policy adviser Harvey Hollins and Flint residents talking about the lead-in-water problem. A screenshot of a note from Lyon’s phone confirmed the meeting.

“Jeff Seipanko possesses the institutional knowledge and experience required to manage and direct all future investigative assets to bring these cases to conclusion,” said Hammoud.

Seipanko served with the Dearborn Heights Police Department for 29 years and retired from the department as a captain of the investigative services division.

In early January, Nessel asked Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to review the Flint criminal cases, and Worthy was expected to make recommendations regarding the future of the prosecution, including Flood's future as special prosecutor. That review is ongoing.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/05/andy-arena-replaced-chief-investigator-flint-water-crisis/2776528002/