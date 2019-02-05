Charlotte — Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is set to appear Tuesday in an Eaton County courtroom for the first day of her preliminary hearing on charges related to the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The hearing is on "Preventing Abuse in Olympic and Amateur Athletics: Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment for Our Athletes." (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

Simon, 71, was arraigned in November on charges that allege she lied about what she knew about Nassar, the former university sports doctor who sexually abused young women for decades under the guise of medical treatment.

Authorities allege Simon knew about the nature of allegations against Nassar when the sports doctor was under a Title IX investigation at MSU in 2014. She is charged with four counts of lying to a peace officer — two felonies and two misdemeanors. The felony charges carry up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

She told police in May that she “was not aware of any of the substance of that review, the nature of the complaint; all that was learned in 2016," according to court documents.

But authorities say an agenda item and a handwritten note from a May 19, 2014, meeting are proof Simon and a senior adviser discussed the sexual assault investigation and Nassar by name.

One of Simon’s lawyers, Mayer Morganroth, said after Simon's arraignment that the charges against her were “false, ridiculous.”

Simon, MSU's first female president, served 13 years at the helm of the state's largest university and in a variety of administrative jobs for more than three decades before that.

At issue is a 2014 Title IX complaint filed by Amanda Thomashow, then 24, after she had a medical appointment with Nassar at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic for hip pain. During the appointment, Nassar massaged Thomashow's breast and near her groin, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by Kristine Moore, then the assistant director for Institutional Equity in MSU’s Office for Inclusion and now MSU’s assistant general counsel. Moore interviewed Thomashow and called her supervisor, Paulette Granberry Russell, who was director of the office and adviser to Simon. Moore also provided Russell with a written summary of Thomashow's complaint against Nassar.

Court documents show that Russell sent an email to Simon: "We had an incident involving a sports medicine doc."

Three days later, on May 19, 2014, Russell and Simon had a meeting at which the investigation was discussed, court documents show.

Investigators obtained documents from that meeting including Simon's agenda from the meeting that included a notation in Simon's handwriting next to the sexual assault case, court records show.

"Simon's statements that she was not aware of the nature of the complaint that generated the 2014 Title IX investigation was false and misleading," according to court documents. "Simon made these statements ... in an effort to insulate herself and MSU from criminal and civil liability ..."

