Associated Press
Published 12:41 p.m. ET Feb. 5, 2019 | Updated 12:59 p.m. ET Feb. 5, 2019
Vernon Township – Authorities say a 26-year-old man has died following a tire explosion at a business in mid-Michigan.
The Isabella County sheriff’s office says Ethan Gage of Clare was changing tires on a piece of farming machinery on Monday in Vernon Township when a tire exploded.
The sheriff’s office says Gage was pronounced dead at the scene about 130 miles northwest of Detroit. Gage was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Clare.
The death is under investigation.
