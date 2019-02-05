The Isabella County sheriff’s office says a 26-year-old man has died following a tire explosion at a business in mid-Michigan. (Photo: The Isabella County sheriff’s office / Facebook)

Vernon Township – Authorities say a 26-year-old man has died following a tire explosion at a business in mid-Michigan.

The Isabella County sheriff’s office says Ethan Gage of Clare was changing tires on a piece of farming machinery on Monday in Vernon Township when a tire exploded.

The sheriff’s office says Gage was pronounced dead at the scene about 130 miles northwest of Detroit. Gage was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Clare.

The death is under investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/05/man-dies-tire-explosion-mid-michigan/39009053/