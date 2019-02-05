Joshua Michael Rosebush (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Saginaw — The man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer in the face during a traffic stop last month was formally charged Tuesday in court with 26 felonies.

Joshua Rosebush, 29, was charged with more than two dozen counts of crimes, including assault withintent to murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

If convicted, Rosebush faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the charges and the case.

The charges stem from the Jan. 22 shooting of Jeff Koenig, 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Rosebush was arraigned on the charges by a Saginaw County district court judge via video conference, officials said.

A judge denied bond and Rosebush is due back in court on Feb. 14 for a pre-examination conference and Feb. 21 for a preliminary hearing

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said he is being held at the Woodland Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake, about 78 miles from the court.

Police said Koenig pulled over a white F-250 Super Duty just after 2 a.m. in the area of Tittabawassee and Bay roads.

The motorists pulled into a parking lot, pulled out a gun and shot at Koenig from the car before fleeing the scene, officials said. After being shot in his face and shoulder, Koenig continued to send radio dispatches about the truck.

Fellow officers shortly arrived at the scene and transported Koenig to an area hospital.

In the hours after the shooting, police identified Rosebush as the suspect and recovered the stolen truck he had used. About 11 hours after the shooting, Rosebush was hit in an exchange of gunfire with police in Shiawassee County and arrested, authorities said.

On Monday, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr., said he spoke to Officer Koenig's mother and said he "seems to be doing better."

"He's definitely conscious and alert, able to move around, get up, walk around and so forth," Pussehl said. "The doctors have him up and walking around."

The plan, for now, is that Koenig will continue to recuperate for several more weeks before going in for reconstructive surgery for his jaw.

And if all goes well in his recovery, the plan is for Koenig to return to full duty.

"We're looking forward to that, and we're praying all continues to go well with his surgeries and all that, so he can return to full duty," Pussehl said. "That's the doctor's prognosis as of last week."

