The University of Michigan ended its Victors for Michigan campaign Dec. 31, 2018, with $5.28 billion raised.

The University of Michigan reported Tuesday that its Victors for Michigan campaign raised a total of $5.28 billion.

As of Dec. 31, when the campaign ended after 7 1/2 years, more than 398,000 donors had contributed to the effort, making UM the first public university to raise more than $5 billion, a mark reached in October. The campaign's original goal was $4 billion.

During its last major fundraising drive, which ended in 2008, UM raised $3.2 billion.

The university said the Victors for Michigan contributions include:

$1.22 billion for student support, including funds for UM's Go Blue Guarantee of free tuition for in-state students with family incomes of $65,000 or below.

$1.71 billion for innovative programs in engaged learning, patient care, music, arts, libraries and more.

$1.47 billion for distinguished faculty and research in all 19 schools and colleges, UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint.

$676 million for facilities, including laboratories, student housing, classrooms, music/arts venues, athletics and recreation.

Of those who contributed to the campaign, 45 percent were UM alums or students.

