University of Michigan fund drive raises $5.28B
The University of Michigan reported Tuesday that its Victors for Michigan campaign raised a total of $5.28 billion.
As of Dec. 31, when the campaign ended after 7 1/2 years, more than 398,000 donors had contributed to the effort, making UM the first public university to raise more than $5 billion, a mark reached in October. The campaign's original goal was $4 billion.
During its last major fundraising drive, which ended in 2008, UM raised $3.2 billion.
The university said the Victors for Michigan contributions include:
- $1.22 billion for student support, including funds for UM's Go Blue Guarantee of free tuition for in-state students with family incomes of $65,000 or below.
- $1.71 billion for innovative programs in engaged learning, patient care, music, arts, libraries and more.
- $1.47 billion for distinguished faculty and research in all 19 schools and colleges, UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint.
- $676 million for facilities, including laboratories, student housing, classrooms, music/arts venues, athletics and recreation.
Of those who contributed to the campaign, 45 percent were UM alums or students.
