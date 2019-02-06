Colin Kroll (Photo: Jeff Bottari / Getty Images)

New York — The New York City medical examiner said the death of a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia and Vine apps was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

The medical examiner said Tuesday that Colin Kroll died of the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Police found the Michigan native at his apartment in December after getting a request for a wellness check.

Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

He also was a founder of Vine, an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter, which bought Vine for $30 million in 2012.

Kroll moved to New York to work in the growing technology industry in 2007, associates said. He had grown up in Bloomfield Hills with a talent with computers and attended Oakland University. He was happiest, friends and colleagues said, in front of a rectangular screen.

Maybe the early success he found was too much, said Rus Yusupov, who co-founded Vine, with with Kroll and Dom Hofmann, and HQ Trivia.

“Maybe it was too much too soon to reach such peaks,” Yusupov said. “That’s a challenge for anyone.”

The Detroit News contributed to this report.

