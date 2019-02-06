Map shows boundaries of Michigan's congressional districts since 2013. (Photo: U.S. Department of Interior)

The battle over gerrymandering in Michigan continued in federal court Wednesday as two witnesses testified how they thought Republican legislators unfairly drew state House, Senate and congressional districts to favor the GOP.

A three-judge panel heard testimony from Michael Vatter, a mapping expert with the Michigan Senate Democrats. He described in detail the process of "packing and cracking" districts that the GOP-controlled Legislature used to create stronger GOP districts and ensure Republicans kept power.

The process he witnessed in 2011, Vatter testified, was done "close to the vest" by Republican officials. The redrawn maps were crafted mostly in secret until shortly before they were approved in public votes, he said.

In many cases, from the Upper Peninsula to Metro Detroit, Republicans drew maps that purposely made competitive districts lean heavily toward the GOP and shifted out several towns to "pack" the district, said Vatter, a Senate Democratic Caucus computer coordinator. The result also created several but fewer "super" Democratic districts, he said.

Republican attorneys have argued that the maps are constitutional even if they may not be the best crafted political boundaries. Democrats, who want districts redrawn for the 2020 elections, are demanding court relief for what is a “naturally occurring" problem in which Democrats are highly concentrated in a handful of urban areas, making it harder to translate statewide votes into proportional seats, they have said.

For much of his testimony, Vatter stood up at a screen with a map of Michigan broken down by color-coded districts to point out how they shifted.

It was the second day of testimony in a case brought by the League of Women Voters and several Democrats.

On cross examination by lawyers representing the state legislative and congressional Republicans, Vatter acknowledged he knew of a few legislative Democrats who supported the maps the way they were drawn.

Vatter's appearance happened after the testimony of Karen Sherwood, 76, of the Midland region. Democrats have an advantage in registered voters in the state, yet Republicans have controlled many more seats due to gerrymandering, she said.

The districts should be drawn to reflect the Democratic advantage, Sherwood said.

The Midland region traditionally have voted for Republicans. The congressional seat that includes Midland has favored the GOP for decades.

"The disagreement isn't about the gerrymandering," Sherwood said. I think the disagreement is, do we have to continue living under this?"

State Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillion is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

