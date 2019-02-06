Buy Photo Michigan lawmakers are gearing up to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that abolished three environmental rules review panels the GOP Legislature passed into law last year. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News, James David Dickson/The Detroit )

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers are gearing up to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that abolished environmental rules and permit review panels the GOP Legislature last year passed into law.

The Legislature has the constitutional right to overturn any executive order within 60 days or Whitmer could make amendments to the order to restore those panels, said Republican Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, the state House majority floor leader.

“I personally believe the governor has overstepped her constitutional authority to undo that with a swipe of her pen, so we’re going to address that,” Cole said Wednesday.

The executive order in its entirety isn’t necessarily problematic, just those areas eliminating the panels, he said. However, if the Legislature were to overturn the executive order, it would likely overturn the entire order.

The pushback from lawmakers is the first friction of the state's divided government following weeks of calls from Republicans and Democrats for bipartisanship.

“Overturning something the Legislature did maybe isn’t starting things out on the right foot,” Cole noted, when asked about those calls for civility.

State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, said he personally believes the executive order deserves scrutiny. “Stay tuned,” he said when asked if the Legislature plans to overturn it.

“We have laws, and then we have rules. And laws always supersede rules,” Barrett said. “When you have an executive order that in my opinion flies in the face of legislative authority and statute, then yeah, it’s incumbent on us to push back on that.”

The executive order that eliminated the panels was one of a few environmental edicts Whitmer signed Monday that overhauled the Michigan environmental department to more closely focus on protecting the Great Lakes, ensuring clean drinking water and combating climate change.

While Whitmer’s order allowed the department to create new scientific advisory boards, it abolished newly created commissions such as the “environmental rules review committee” that included business and industry executives.

On Monday, Whitmer said the committees “created more bureaucracy,” and said businesses would still “have a seat at the table” like any other member of the public.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said the Michigan Constitution gives Whitmer broad powers to reorganize state government, including actions taken in her executive order.

“This is about streamlining the regulatory process in state government,” Brown said. “The department already has a robust stakeholder engagement program on their permits and rules and will continue to work to ensure that all stakeholders have a voice in that process.”

Whitmer legislative affairs director Greg Bird also sent lawmakers a letter on Wednesday explaining the executive order, telling them that “overly bureaucratic organizations within state government can hinder the state’s response to environmental and public health threats.”

Bird said he looks forward to “substantive conversations” about the executive order in coming weeks.

“Now is the time to put partisan politics aside and do what’s right for the people of our state,” he told lawmakers. “It is in the best interest of Michigan families and businesses to ensure that in the Great Lakes state, everyone can trust the water coming out of their tap.”

With the presence of drinking water contaminants such as lead and PFAS in Michigan, the state "should support, not block," Whitmer's order, Michigan League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Lisa Wozniak said Wednesday.

“We need swift action to promote clean water, not legislative delays, political games or additional layers of bureaucracy," Wozniak said.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller praised Whitmer's executive order in a Facebook post Tuesday, noting the reorganization emphasized "the importance the Governor's office places on our most treasured asset."

"The Great Lakes are more than just a defining attribute of Michigan, they are the world’s largest source of fresh water, a critical ecosphere, a foundation for economic activity and great place for family recreation," the former Republican Congresswoman said.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business advocacy group, encouraged the Legislature to "seriously consider" using its power to reject the executive order, calling it an attempt at "silencing the voices of environmental stakeholders."

“The Michigan Chamber is disappointed that Gov. Whitmer decided so early to reduce openness, accountability and transparency in the state government regulatory process," Chamber CEO and President Rich Studley said in a statement.

But environmental advocates praised Whitmer's moves, including elimination of the rule and permit commissions.

“The removal of these committees puts the control of Michigan’s environmental protections back where it should have been all along, into the hands of elected officials who can be held accountable by voters," said Michigan Environmental Council Policy Director James Clift, who had been appointed to the rules panel.

