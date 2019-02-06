Ann Arbor – A Washtenaw County probation officer who was accused of lying to investigators about the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Ypsilanti has avoided jail time in the case.
The Ann Arbor News reports that Sarah Stein was sentenced to 1½ years of probation on Tuesday. She quit her job in December before she pleaded guilty to a felony count of lying to a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of lying to a peace officer.
Stein’s former job involved enforcing probation sentences. She apologized, telling the court she was “embarrassed and ashamed of my behavior.”
The 40-year-old Stein was charged after an investigation revealed that she’d lied about a former juvenile probationer who is now in prison for the 2015 gang-related slaying of 20-year-old Keandre Duff.
