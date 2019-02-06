Buy Photo Hundreds of school districts closed Wednesday after being closed for up to four or five days last week when weather conditions became dangerous. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News, file)

Freezing conditions pushed some Michigan school districts on Wednesday to close for their seventh day this school year, which will force their superintendents to decide whether to add more instruction time to the calendar or seek a state waiver to avoid the loss of aid.

Michigan K-12 districts must provide 180 days of instruction to students every year. State law provides districts with six days of “forgiven time” that can be used when school is canceled due to conditions outside school officials' control, such as severe storms, fires, health conditions and infrastructure issues.

The state superintendent also has the authority to give districts up to three additional days of “forgiven time” to be used when instruction was not provided because of "unusual and extenuating occurrences resulting from conditions not within the control of school authorities."

In Oakland County, the Madison School District in Madison Heights will seek the waiver for additional days after Wednesday's school closure forced the district to exceed the six-day allotment provided by the state.

"It is day seven (five actual snow days and two days we didn't make our attendance numbers)," Superintendent Randy Speck said on Wednesday. "Those (other days) were bad weather days, but we were still in session."

The Michigan Department of Education said on Wednesday that no districts had yet requested waivers for additional days, despite the fact that some Michigan districts had used all six days or more.

"No formal requests yet as it’s too early in the school year," MDE spokesman Bill DiSessa said."Schools still may have some options for making up snow days without seeking approval for up to three additional forgiven days."

DiSessa said some districts might add instruction days during the school year to satisfy the minimum instruction requirements without seeking waivers for additional days, but others can ask for the waiver.

"Anecdotally from stories in the media and from our State Aid and School Finance staff," DiSessa said, "interest is high among Michigan districts in seeking the one to three snow day waivers allowed by state law."

Detroit Public Schools Community District closed for five days last week. It closed on Wednesday, using its sixth day. DPSCD superintendent Nikolai Vitti said on Wednesday that he will seek a waiver from the state for additional exemption days.

"At this point, we are not in a position to cancel our other breaks on the calendar. The waiver is to be filed once your six days are used. That was today so we will submit now," said Vitti, adding that many districts and charters in Wayne are in the same position as his district.

Novi schools superintendent Steve Matthews said his district was on its fifth snow day on Wednesday, and if the bad weather continued, he would seek a waiver.

"If we continue to need snow/ice/weather days, we would seek a waiver basing that request on the governor’s emergency weather declaration," Matthews said.

In Macomb County, a special education school operated by the Macomb Intermediate School District was on its sixth snow day on Wednesday but because its program is operated year-round, school officials were still debating how to move forward.

"Most of our Special Education Programs operate year-round, however, we will be conferring with the 21 Macomb County Superintendents regarding the issue of a waiver and advising the Interim State Superintendent," said Mike DeVault, superintendent of the Macomb Intermediate School District.

