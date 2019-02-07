St. Clair County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Casco Township — A 29-year-old Richmond man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Casco Township, officials said Thursday.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of St. Clair Highway, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon. Casco Township is in St. Clair County and about 30 miles northeast of Detroit and about seven miles east of Richmond.

A preliminary investigation showed it appears the victim had been traveling west when he lost control of his 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, left the road and struck two trees. He was found dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, Donnellon said.

