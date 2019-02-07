Consumers Energy logo (Photo: Consumers Energy)

Consumers Energy said it has more than 129,000 customers still without power as of Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm that coated power lines with nearly a half-inch of ice across western Michigan Wednesday knocked out electricity to those customers. Most of them should have power restored by late Sunday, officials said.

“Our crews are working extremely hard in tough conditions to restore power across the state," Guy Packard, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric operations, said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to battle Mother Nature. Our top priority remains safety for both our customers and employees who are affected by this strong winter storm.”

Officials also warned more outages could happen because winds are expected to increase across northern Michigan.

The company said it has repair crews up north on standby. Furthermore, it has requested the help of another 800 field personnel to make repairs.

Based in Jackson, Consumers Energy is the state's largest energy company and provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of Michigan's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

