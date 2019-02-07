John Dingell Jr., the Democratic statesman from Dearborn, served longer in Congress than anyone in U.S. history. He is seen here working at his Washington, D.C., office in the Rayburn House Building in 2009. (Photo: Max Ortiz)

Michigan Democrat John Dingell, the longest-serving member ever of Congress who helped write most of the nation's major environmental and energy laws, died Thursday, his wife said. He was 92.

The Dearborn statesman was a champion of the auto industry and was credited with increasing access to health care, among other accomplishments. Dingell helped write most of America's major environmental and energy laws.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/07/political-giant-john-dingell-congressional-legend-dies/2789108002/