Michigan State Police vehicle. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Three people were arrested Wednesday after police found 50 grams of cocaine and weapons during searches in Lenawee County.

Michigan State Police's Narcotics Team executed a search warrant on Tuesday at the Brookside Apartments on Madison Street in Adrian and two search warrants Wednesday in the 12000 block of Tipton Highway in Tipton and King's Trailer Court in Madison Township.

Officers seized 50 grams of crack cocaine, an assault rifle and a handgun, along with a vehicle and about $800 in cash, police said in a press release Thursday.

The three people arrested are awaiting charges. Police said several other suspects will also face charges.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/07/three-arrested-lenawee-county-drug-bust/2804741002/