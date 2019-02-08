Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson discusses a redistricting settlement proposal on Jan. 25, 2019. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting)

Lansing — A group that ran television ads last year featuring Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act and has agreed to pay a $37,500 settlement, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Friday.

Build a Better Michigan spent more than $2.4 million in 2018 and ran a series of pro-Whitmer ads that it described as a form of "issue advocacy" traditionally exempt from the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

But some of those ads violated the law by identifying Whitmer as a “candidate for governor,” Benson said in a letter to Build a Better Michigan and Whitmer’s campaign.

Michigan law states that issue advocacy cannot include phrases like “Smith for governor." Inserting the word “candidate” between Whitmer's name and those words is “indistinguishable,” Benson said. “Both phrases constitute express advocacy.”

Her interpretation, as applied to specific facts of this case, is “critical to promoting greater transparency,” the secretary of state wrote, calling it “necessary to set an important and clear precedent” for future elections.”

Benson also ruled that the group's spending could not be considered an “independent expenditure” because of apparent coordination between the group and Whitmer’s campaign.

“The fact that BBM obtained video and audio of the candidate speaking directly to the camera from a predetermined script is sufficient to indicate that coordination occurred,” Benson wrote.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from the Michigan Republican Party and the Michigan Freedom Fund conservative advocacy group.

As part of a "conciliation agreement" signed by Michigan Director of Elections Sally Williams and Build a Better Michigan attorneys, the group must pay the $37,5000 settlement to the state within 60 days.

The group could have faced a much stiffer fine. Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature last year weakened rules designed to prohibit coordination between campaigns an independent expenditure groups, but it significantly increased fines for doing so.

Under the 2018 law, a prohibited contribution or expenditure could be subject to a fine of up to $20,000 and three times the amount that was spent. Build a Better Michigan announced a $1.8 million ad campaign in June of 2018. The group had already spent more than $1.1 million by Sept. 30, including more than $300,000 for media buys.

In 2014, a GOP group called the Michigan Jobs and Labor Foundation agreed to pay a $17,696 fine after running two so-called issue featuring Sens. Dale Zorn and Ken Horn that briefly showed a graphic reading “for State Senate.” The group called it a mistake by a vendor, pulled the ads off the air and self-reported the matter to the state.

Build a Better Michigan made clear it disagrees with Benson’s findings and did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed not to produce or disseminate any ads containing words of “express advocacy in the future” and to cease operation within 60 days.

The group reported its spending and donors to the Internal Revenue Service. But because Benson said its should have been subject to the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, it also documented its spending as part of the agreement with the state.

Build a Better Michigan spokesman Mark Fisk called the group’s ads “part of a long tradition of issue advocacy used for years in Michigan by both parties” and said the group is “proud to have played a role in “promoting affordable health care, improved infrastructure and clean water.”

“While we respectfully disagree with the Secretary of State's determination and settlement, we fully intend to comply with her ruling to put this matter behind us and move forward."

The group ran two separate ads that featured Whitmer speaking directly to viewers in the run-up to the Aug. 7 primary election, which she won over former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and businessman Shri Thanedar.

Benson said the text identifying Whitmer as a candidate for governor “was not delivered in a neutral forum or context but in an advertisement accompanied by a definitively positive message that describes then-candidate Whitmer’s past accomplishments and policy goals if elected to the office she is identified in the advertisement as seeking.”

Issue advocacy is defined as an attempt to persuade the audience to support or oppose a particular public policy position or social issue, not the election or defeat of a candidate. Ending the ad by directing viewers to “tell your legislators, let’s get it done,” does not satisfy that definition, Benson wrote.

