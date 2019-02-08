U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized nearly 600 grams of Fentanyl in January. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Port Huron — Federal officials seized nearly 600 grams of fentanyl at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last month, they said Friday.

The total weight of the eight shipments was 572.34 grams, which has an estimated street value of $15,000, according to officials.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 100 times stronger than morphine. The amount of the narcotic seized weighs almost as much as a basketball.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified eight separate shipments of the drug via Canadian mail trucks that did not match their manifests of packages, the agency said.

The officers had the packages sent to the agency's Centralized Examination Station in Marysville and found each contained a white, rock-like substance. The substance was tested and the results confirmed each package contained fentanyl.

