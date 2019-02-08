DTE Energy logo (Photo: DTE Energy)

More than 170,000 Consumers Energy and DTE Energy customers remain without electricity Friday after a freezing rain and strong winds downed thousands of power lines across Michigan.

Strong winds continued through 10 a.m., and energy officials said more customers could lose power on Friday.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township Thursday issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Michigan that was in effect until 10 a.m. Gusts of about 45 mph and winds with speeds of 30-40 mph were predicted to linger through the afternoon.

In addition, temperatures will fall from a high of 21 degrees into the teens and combine with the winds to result in wind chills below zero.

The low may plummet to 10 degrees with a wind chill as low as minus 4 degrees, according to the agency. The wind chill in Detroit may fall to minus 4, minus 7 in Pontiac and minus 11 in Bad Axe in the Thumb.

Mostly light lake effect snow showers tracking through the region this morning. #MIwxpic.twitter.com/aKPmksjtVB — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 8, 2019

Lake effect snow showers are also possible Friday with less than one inch of snow accumulating for most areas, the weather service said.

Officials with Consumers Energy said about 153,215 of its customers, primarily in the western part of the state, were in the dark Friday morning. They expect to restore power to most of those customers late Sunday and homeowners in the hardest hit areas may not get electricity back until Monday.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews continue working around the clock to restore power safely to our neighborhoods across Michigan,” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric operations, said in a statement Friday. “We now enter the phase to assess the additional damage caused by overnight winds, which were as high as 55 mph.”

About 229,000 of its customers lost electric service since 1 a.m. Wednesday due to ice storms.

Based in Jackson, Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy company and provides natural gas or electricity to 6.7 million customers in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Closer to Metro Detroit, DTE Energy said it estimates about 18,000 of its customers in southeast Michigan were still without power Friday morning. Officials with the Detroit-based energy company said it won't have an estimate of when service will be restored until crews can assess the damage.

They said about 37,000 customers were affected by the winter storm, but crews have already restored service to about 19,000 customers.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low of about 15 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees and a low of about 21 degrees. Snow likely after 1 p.m. and less than one inch is possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low of about 27 degrees. Snow is expected before 11 a.m. followed by rain and snow until 2 p.m. After, there will be a chance of rain.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low of about 21 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/08/winds-linger-in-se-mich/2810617002/